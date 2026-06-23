Rev. Laura Kisthardt leads a memorial service for U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald A. Dorman at the First Congregational Church in Southington, Conn. June 23, 2026. Doman perished during World War II when his plane crashed over Poland, but his remains were not identified until 2019.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:41
|Photo ID:
|9767989
|VIRIN:
|230626-Z-UQ901-1009
|Resolution:
|3056x2033
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut WWII Hero Laid to Rest 81-years after his death [Image 9 of 9], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81 years after his death
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