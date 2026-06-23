Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death

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Rev. Laura Kisthardt leads a memorial service for U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald A. Dorman at the First Congregational Church in Southington, Conn. June 23, 2026. Doman perished during World War II when his plane crashed over Poland, but his remains were not identified until 2019.