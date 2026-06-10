ILA Berlin Air Show 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airmen and NATO members represent their services during the ILA Berlin Air Show June 11, 2026, at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany. U.S. participation in ILA Berlin Air Show, demonstrates U.S. resolve, while continuing to build regional solidarity and reinforces our commitment to preserving the security of coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)