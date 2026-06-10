Alan Meltzer, U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires, left, speaks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Heather Corless, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa air boss, right, and F-16 pilots during the ILA Berlin Air Show June 10, 2026, at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany. Promoting U.S. equipment and technology at international trade supports the U.S. national strategy of enhancing interoperability among our Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 05:44
|Photo ID:
|9745115
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-RR422-1181
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|BERLIN-BRANDENBURG AIRPORT, BERLIN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ILA Berlin Air Show 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.