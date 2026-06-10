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    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026 [Image 3 of 10]

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    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026

    BERLIN-BRANDENBURG AIRPORT, BERLIN, GERMANY

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Mr. Gentry B. Stephens, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs, fifth from the left, and Mr. Eugene H. Park, Executive Director to the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force for International Affairs, eighth from the left, joined U.S. Air Force Airmen in front of an F-35A Lightning II during the ILA Berlin Air Show June 10, 2026, at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany. Every two years, ILA Berlin Air Show brings the global aerospace industry to the heart of Europe. U.S. military presence at ILA Berlin Air Show is an opportunity for the U.S. to demonstrate its leadership in aerospace technologies while supporting various armament procurement exhibitions. Military strength and economic security go hand in hand. U.S. presence in Europe strengthens alliances that fuels jobs, trade and investment at home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 05:46
    Photo ID: 9745111
    VIRIN: 260610-F-RR422-1079
    Resolution: 8014x5343
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: BERLIN-BRANDENBURG AIRPORT, BERLIN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ILA Berlin Air Show 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
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    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
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    USEUCOM
    USAFE
    America250
    Freedom250
    Freedom250inEurope

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