ILA Berlin Air Show 2026

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Hunter Herbert, 493rd Fighter Squadron F-35 Lightning II pilot, left, speaks with a German military member during the ILA Berlin Air Show June 10, 2026, at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany. Promoting U.S. equipment and technology at international trade shows supports the U.S. national strategy of enhancing interoperability among our Allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)