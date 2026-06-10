Alan Meltzer, U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires, left, receives a patch from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Heather Corless, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa air boss, during the ILA Berlin Air Show June 10, 2026, at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany. Every two years, ILA Berlin Air Show brings the global aerospace industry to the heart of Europe. U.S. military presence at ILA Berlin Air Show is an opportunity for the U.S. to demonstrate its leadership in aerospace technologies while supporting various armament procurement exhibitions. Military strength and economic security go hand in hand. U.S. presence in Europe strengthens alliances that fuels jobs, trade and investment at home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 05:42
|Photo ID:
|9745118
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-RR422-1246
|Resolution:
|5646x3757
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|BERLIN-BRANDENBURG AIRPORT, BERLIN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ILA Berlin Air Show 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.