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    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026 [Image 5 of 10]

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    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026

    BERLIN-BRANDENBURG AIRPORT, BERLIN, GERMANY

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Gagnon, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron avionics section chief, left, speaks with a German military member during the ILA Berlin Air Show June 10, 2026, at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany. U.S. participation in ILA Berlin Air Show, demonstrates U.S. resolve, while continuing to build regional solidarity and reinforces our commitment to preserving the security of coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 05:44
    Photo ID: 9745114
    VIRIN: 260610-F-RR422-1125
    Resolution: 5875x3909
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: BERLIN-BRANDENBURG AIRPORT, BERLIN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ILA Berlin Air Show 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026
    ILA Berlin Air Show 2026

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    USEUCOM
    USAFE
    America250
    Freedom250
    Freedom250inEurope

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