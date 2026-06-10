ILA Berlin Air Show 2026

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Gagnon, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron avionics section chief, left, speaks with a German military member during the ILA Berlin Air Show June 10, 2026, at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany. U.S. participation in ILA Berlin Air Show, demonstrates U.S. resolve, while continuing to build regional solidarity and reinforces our commitment to preserving the security of coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)