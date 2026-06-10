ILA Berlin Air Show 2026

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lloyd Malone, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa deputy air boss, left, speaks with German military members during the ILA Berlin Air Show June 10, 2026, at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany. U.S. participation in ILA Berlin Air Show, highlights how the U.S. presence in Europe strengthens alliances that fuels jobs, trade and investment in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)