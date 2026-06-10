U.S. Air Force Capt. Hunter Herbert, 493rd Fighter Squadron F-35 pilot, left, speaks with Alan Meltzer, U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires, during the ILA Berlin Air Show June 10, 2026, at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany. U.S. participation in ILA Berlin Air Show, highlights how the U.S. presence in Europe strengthens alliances that fuels jobs, trade and investment in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 05:42
|Photo ID:
|9745117
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-RR422-1234
|Resolution:
|8102x5401
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|BERLIN-BRANDENBURG AIRPORT, BERLIN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ILA Berlin Air Show 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.