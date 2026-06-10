ILA Berlin Air Show 2026

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Alan Meltzer, U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires, left, speaks with U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Daryl Howard, 181st Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, during the ILA Berlin Air Show June 10, 2026, at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Germany. U.S. participation in ILA Berlin Air Show, demonstrates U.S. resolve, while continuing to build regional solidarity and reinforces our commitment to preserving the security of coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)