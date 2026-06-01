21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training

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U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jerome Gisclair, a senior fatality management noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa demonstrates how to load casualties during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. Mortuary affairs play a critical role in ensuring fallen service members are treated with the utmost dignity, honor, and respect. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)