U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Carter, a logistics officer assigned to 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command patrols during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. This hands-on approach helps Soldiers build confidence and competence in their roles, which is vital during real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 05:29
|Photo ID:
|9724719
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-IR446-1006
|Resolution:
|4409x2939
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.