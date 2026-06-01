21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training

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U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Carter, a logistics officer assigned to 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command patrols during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. This hands-on approach helps Soldiers build confidence and competence in their roles, which is vital during real-world missions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)