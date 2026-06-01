21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa carry a litter during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. This readiness is critical for both peacetime and contingency operations, where timely and professional recovery of remains is essential. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)