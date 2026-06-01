U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jerome Gisclair, a senior fatality management noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa briefs during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. Training with guidance from higher headquarters fosters interoperability between units and commands. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 05:29
|Photo ID:
|9724714
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-IR446-1003
|Resolution:
|4573x3049
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.