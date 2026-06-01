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    21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training [Image 3 of 9]

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    21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jerome Gisclair, a senior fatality management noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa briefs during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. Training with guidance from higher headquarters fosters interoperability between units and commands. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 05:29
    Photo ID: 9724714
    VIRIN: 260603-A-IR446-1003
    Resolution: 4573x3049
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training
    21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training
    21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training
    21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training
    21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training
    21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training
    21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training
    21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training
    21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training

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