21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training

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U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jerome Gisclair, a senior fatality management noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa demonstrates how to load casualties during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. Training with other commands is important in joint or multinational operations, where seamless coordination is required. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)