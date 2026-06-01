21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training

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U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jerome Gisclair, a senior fatality management noncommissioned officer assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa briefs during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. Training like this is essential for maintaining the highest standards of readiness, professionalism, and care in mortuary affairs operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)