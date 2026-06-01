21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa carry a simulated casualty during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. This training provides practical, scenario-based experience in both classroom and field environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)