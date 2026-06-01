U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Europe and Africa carry a simulated casualty during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. This training provides practical, scenario-based experience in both classroom and field environments. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 05:29
|Photo ID:
|9724718
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-IR446-1005
|Resolution:
|4675x3117
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.