U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command carry a simulated casualty during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. This training reduces errors, increases efficiency, and ensures compliance with Army and Department of War regulations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 05:29
|Photo ID:
|9724715
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-IR446-1004
|Resolution:
|5618x3745
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.