21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command carry a simulated casualty during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. This training reduces errors, increases efficiency, and ensures compliance with Army and Department of War regulations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)