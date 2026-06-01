21st TSC Hosts Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training

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U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Burgess, a logistics officer assigned to Multi-Domain Command - Europe takes notes during unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. Unit recovery team training ensures that 21st TSC Mortuary Affairs personnel are fully prepared to respond effectively in the event of casualties. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kadence Connors)