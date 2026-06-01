Isabel Fisk checks out a military utility vehicle with her “passengers,” U.S. Airmen 1st Class Ryan Melchers, top left, and Connor Chapple, both 100th Security Forces Squadron response force members, at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath spent two days at the Suffolk Show showcasing their equipment and capabilities. The annual event celebrates Suffolk’s heritage, culture and industry. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 06:25
|Photo ID:
|9722396
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-EJ686-1156
|Resolution:
|6600x5114
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
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