Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Honestee Maldonado, left, 48th Dental Squadron, RAF Lakenheath, shows British Army and Air Training Corps cadets how to perform CPR at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath spent two days at the Suffolk Show showcasing their equipment and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)