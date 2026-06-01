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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show [Image 4 of 11]

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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

    IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Beth Mueser, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker instructor pilot, chats with a member of the public at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath spent two days at the Suffolk Show showcasing their equipment and capabilities. The annual event celebrates Suffolk’s heritage, culture and industry and includes a range of displays and interaction by the U.S. Air Force, British military and cadets, and members of the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 06:25
    Photo ID: 9722389
    VIRIN: 260527-F-EJ686-1049
    Resolution: 6600x4909
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

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    TAGS

    Team Mildenhall
    RAF Lakenheath 48th Fighter Wing
    Military Working Dogs (MWD)
    Community Relations
    Suffolk Show UK

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