Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Beth Mueser, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker instructor pilot, chats with a member of the public at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath spent two days at the Suffolk Show showcasing their equipment and capabilities. The annual event celebrates Suffolk’s heritage, culture and industry and includes a range of displays and interaction by the U.S. Air Force, British military and cadets, and members of the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)