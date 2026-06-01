Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Pope, 100th Security Forces Military Working Dog section kennel master, and MWD Juan demonstrate a military K-9’s capabilities at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. Juan, along with his handler and kennel master, performed two demonstrations during the first day of the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)