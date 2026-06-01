U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Juan sinks his teeth into the arm of a bite suit worn by Staff Sgt. Charles Pope, 100th Security Forces Military Working Dog section kennel master, during a demonstration of the military K-9’s capabilities at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. Juan, along with his handler and kennel master, performed two demonstrations during the first day of the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 06:25
|Photo ID:
|9722392
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-EJ686-1097
|Resolution:
|6600x4400
|Size:
|5.1 MB
|Location:
|IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
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