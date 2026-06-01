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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show [Image 8 of 11]

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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

    IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thaddeus Huffin, right, 100th Security Forces Military Working Dog section handler, demonstrates a search on Staff Sgt. Charles Pope, 100th SFS MWD section kennel master, as MWD Juan acts as overwatch at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. Juan, along with his handler and kennel master, performed two demonstrations during the first day of the event to highlight a small part of the K-9 ‘s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 06:25
    Photo ID: 9722393
    VIRIN: 260527-F-EJ686-1133
    Resolution: 5664x4112
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

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    TAGS

    Team Mildenhall
    RAF Lakenheath 48th Fighter Wing
    Military Working Dogs (MWD)
    Community Relations
    Suffolk Show UK

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