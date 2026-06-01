Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thaddeus Huffin, right, 100th Security Forces Military Working Dog section handler, demonstrates a search on Staff Sgt. Charles Pope, 100th SFS MWD section kennel master, as MWD Juan acts as overwatch at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. Juan, along with his handler and kennel master, performed two demonstrations during the first day of the event to highlight a small part of the K-9 ‘s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)