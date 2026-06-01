IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM
05.28.2026
U.S. Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath spent two days at the Suffolk Show showcasing their equipment and capabilities in Ipswich, England, May 27 and 28, 2026. Team Mildenhall support included the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, 100th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog section, 321st Special Tactics Squadron, 100th Operations Group and 100th Maintenance Group. The annual event celebrates Suffolk’s heritage, culture and industry, and includes a range of displays and interaction by the U.S. Air Force, all branches of the British military and cadets, and members of the local community.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 06:25
|Story ID:
|566735
|Location:
|IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.