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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

    Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Honestee Maldonado, left, 48th Dental Squadron, RAF...... read more read more

    IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.28.2026

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath spent two days at the Suffolk Show showcasing their equipment and capabilities in Ipswich, England, May 27 and 28, 2026. Team Mildenhall support included the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, 100th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog section, 321st Special Tactics Squadron, 100th Operations Group and 100th Maintenance Group. The annual event celebrates Suffolk’s heritage, culture and industry, and includes a range of displays and interaction by the U.S. Air Force, all branches of the British military and cadets, and members of the local community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 06:25
    Story ID: 566735
    Location: IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

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    TAGS

    Team Mildenhall
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    RAF Lakenheath 48th Fighter Wing
    Community Relations
    Suffolk Show UK

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