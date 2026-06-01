U.S. Air Force Airman Jehiel Azar, 100th Communications Squadron cyber transport technician, uses a battering ram to forcibly open a breacher door as part of a demonstration of equipment from the 100th Security Forces Squadron at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath spent two days at the Suffolk Show showcasing their equipment and capabilities and were joined by British military and cadet forces in the “Military Zone” area of the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2026 06:25
|Photo ID:
|9722387
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-EJ686-1034
|Resolution:
|4476x6600
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
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