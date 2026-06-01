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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show [Image 2 of 11]

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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

    IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman Jehiel Azar, 100th Communications Squadron cyber transport technician, uses a battering ram to forcibly open a breacher door as part of a demonstration of equipment from the 100th Security Forces Squadron at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath spent two days at the Suffolk Show showcasing their equipment and capabilities and were joined by British military and cadet forces in the “Military Zone” area of the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.03.2026 06:25
    Photo ID: 9722387
    VIRIN: 260527-F-EJ686-1034
    Resolution: 4476x6600
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show [Image 11 of 11], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show
    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

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    Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

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    TAGS

    Team Mildenhall
    RAF Lakenheath 48th Fighter Wing
    Military Working Dogs (MWD)
    Community Relations
    Suffolk Show UK

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