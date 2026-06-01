Team Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath strengthen ties with community at Suffolk Show

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An American fire truck, ambulance, and other military vehicles from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath are on display at the Suffolk Show in Ipswich, England, May 27, 2026. Airmen from RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath spent two days at the Suffolk Show showcasing their equipment and capabilities, and were joined by British military and cadet forces in the “Military Zone” area of the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)