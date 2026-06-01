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    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk [Image 16 of 16]

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    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sophie Pinkham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    260602-N-EE423-1538 - NORFOLK (June 2, 2026) Adm. James Kilby tours Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk after its reestablishment ceremony, June 2, 2026. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 15:05
    Photo ID: 9721014
    VIRIN: 260602-N-EE423-1538
    Resolution: 5278x3519
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk
    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SIMA Norfolk Reestablished, Restoring Sailor-Led Maintenance

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    Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity
    SIMA Norfolk
    Reestablishment

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