260602-N-EE423-1538 - NORFOLK (June 2, 2026) Adm. James Kilby tours Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk after its reestablishment ceremony, June 2, 2026. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 15:05
|Photo ID:
|9721014
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-EE423-1538
|Resolution:
|5278x3519
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SIMA Norfolk Reestablished, Restoring Sailor-Led Maintenance
No keywords found.