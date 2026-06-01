260602-N-EE423-1284- NORFOLK (June 2, 2026) Adm. James Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Retired Capt. Claude A. "Bob" Butler Jr., and Sailors assigned to Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk take part in SIMA Norfolk's ribbon cutting ceremony during its reestablishment, June 2, 2026. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 15:05
|Photo ID:
|9721004
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-EE423-1284
|Resolution:
|4814x3209
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Sophie Pinkham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SIMA Norfolk Reestablished, Restoring Sailor-Led Maintenance
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