Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260602-N-EE423-1284- NORFOLK (June 2, 2026) Adm. James Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Retired Capt. Claude A. "Bob" Butler Jr., and Sailors assigned to Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk take part in SIMA Norfolk's ribbon cutting ceremony during its reestablishment, June 2, 2026. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)