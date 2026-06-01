Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260602-N-EE423-1388 - NORFOLK (June 2, 2026) Capt. Megan Thomas, commanding officer of Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk, departs SIMA Norfolk's reestablishment ceremony, June 2, 2026. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)