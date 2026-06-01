Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk

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260602-N-EE423-1225 - NORFOLK (June 2, 2026) Adm. James Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, and Capt. Megan Thomas, commanding officer of Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk, shake hands after she takes command of SIMA Norfolk during its reestablishment ceremony, June 2, 2026. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)