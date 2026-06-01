Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk

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260602-N-EE423-1433 - NORFOLK (June 2, 2026) Adm. James Kilby tours Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk after its reestablishment ceremony, June 2, 2026. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)