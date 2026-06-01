Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk

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260602-N-EE423-1408 - NORFOLK (June 2, 2026) Adm. James Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, and Retired Capt. Claude A. "Bob" Butler Jr. and his wife pose in front of the training lab named in honor of Butler. Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk's reestablishment ceremony, June 2, 2026. Butler commanded SIMA Norfolk from June 1997 to November 2002. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)