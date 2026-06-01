SIMA Norfolk Reestablished, Restoring Sailor-Led Maintenance

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Sophie Pinkham | 260602-N-EE423-1284- NORFOLK (June 2, 2026) Adm. James Kilby, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Retired Capt. Claude A. "Bob" Butler Jr., and Sailors assigned to Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk take part in SIMA Norfolk's ribbon cutting ceremony during its reestablishment, June 2, 2026. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (June 2, 2026) — The U.S. Navy marked a significant milestone in expanding maintenance and repair capabilities for the Surface Atlantic Fleet with the official reestablishment of Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, June 2.

Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James W. Kilby served as the keynote speaker.

“SIMAs build Sailors’ technical expertise and competency to perform intermediate level maintenance,” said Adm. Kilby. “Reestablishing SIMAs is the right step to increase our self-sufficiency of our Sailors and the readiness of our ships.”

The strategic decision to reestablish SIMA Norfolk, one of two SIMA facilities opening this week (SIMA San Diego is scheduled to reopen on June 4, 2026), is part of a broader Navy initiative to increase pier-side maintenance capacity, reduce maintenance backlogs, and ensure surface combatants remain mission-capable. The modernized facility specializes in intermediate-level (I-level) repairs, providing a vital bridge between organizational shipboard maintenance and depot-level shipyard repairs.

Assuming command of SIMA Norfolk is Capt. Megan Thomas. For Capt. Thomas, the command represents a fundamental component of the Navy's overall warfighting posture.

"Maintenance is a critical enabler for all other warfare areas," said Capt. Thomas. "Without it, we cannot have the confidence that our warships will be able to do what the Nation needs them to do."

The standup directly underpins Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle’s “Foundry” vision of People, Infrastructure, and Materiel as the primary drivers of naval power. SIMAs provide a responsive, surge-capable force that assists warship crews to complete intermediate maintenance, supports underway technical requirements, and optimizes materiel readiness.

SIMA Norfolk features upgraded fabrication shops for gas turbine, diesel, pump, valve, electrical, weight test, rigging and gun shops, alongside advanced manufacturing capabilities, leveraged by a workforce of active-duty Sailors, civilian artisans, and contractors.

Multiple senior Navy leaders attended the ceremony. Attendees included Vice Adm. James Downey, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command and Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Industrial Operations (PAE IO), and Capt. Daniel Hemminger, Commanding Officer of Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center.

In a key moment of the ceremony, Adm. Kilby and Capt. Thomas were joined by SIMA Norfolk Sailors in cutting the ceremonial ribbon, signifying the collaborative, Sailor-centric nature of the new command.

A major part of the vision for SIMA Norfolk is providing a dual-focused shore command for Sailors. Personnel will gain essential skills and hands-on experience while simultaneously operating in a ‘field’ setting—working directly on warships in port—to support maintenance needs that a warship's crew is unable to conduct on their own. Beyond infrastructure, a core focus for the command will be enhancing Sailor technical expertise in troubleshooting and assessment skills on the waterfront through the utilization of fleet technicians. By combining targeted training with increased production maintenance, SIMA Norfolk aims to create a ripple effect that builds the fleet's confidence in organic repair capabilities and improves self-sufficiency when Sailors return to their sea-going commands.

As the command officially opens its doors, leadership is focused on building a dedicated team ready to tackle the waterfront's maintenance challenges.

"SIMA Norfolk is looking for Sailors and senior enlisted personnel who are eager to learn and want to make a difference on the waterfront," said Capt. Thomas. "There is no better place to build your skills and have a meaningful impact while re-charging on shore duty."

COMNAVSURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests.

For more COMNAVSURFLANT news and photos, visit http://www.facebook.com/SURFLANT/, http://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/.