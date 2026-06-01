Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Reestablished in Norfolk

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260602-N-EE423-1273 - NORFOLK (June 2, 2026) Retired Capt. Claude A. "Bob" Butler Jr. stands as he is recognized during the reveal of Shore Intermediate Maintenance Activity (SIMA) Norfolk's training lab named in his honor during SIMA Norfolk's reestablishment ceremony, June 2, 2026. Butler commanded SIMA Norfolk from June 1997 to November 2002. The reestablishment directly supports the Navy's vision of utilizing a responsive, Sailor-led force to optimize materiel readiness while building Sailors' technical expertise and fleet self-sufficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sophie A. Pinkham)