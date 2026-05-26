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    SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion [Image 8 of 8]

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    SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion

    ORACLE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    Participants observe celestial objects and satellites during a space immersion tour at the University of Arizona's Space4 Center in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The experience provided attendees with a firsthand look at the technologies and techniques used to support space domain awareness and space operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 18:56
    Photo ID: 9716048
    VIRIN: 260527-F-DX569-2091
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: ORACLE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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