Participants observe celestial objects and satellites during a space immersion tour at the University of Arizona's Space4 Center in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The experience provided attendees with a firsthand look at the technologies and techniques used to support space domain awareness and space operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 18:56
|Photo ID:
|9716048
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-DX569-2091
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|ORACLE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion
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