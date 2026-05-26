SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion

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Participants observe celestial objects and satellites during a space immersion tour at the University of Arizona's Space4 Center in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The experience provided attendees with a firsthand look at the technologies and techniques used to support space domain awareness and space operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)