SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion

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Participants in a space immersion tour observe a satellite communications dish at the University of Arizona's Space4 Center in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The experience provided U.S. Space Force Guardians, foreign liaison officers and family members with a firsthand look at space domain awareness capabilities and the academic partnerships that support space research, education and innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)