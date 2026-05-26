SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion

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U.S. Guardians assigned to Space Forces Southern and Foreign Liaison Officers pose for a group photo during a space immersion tour at the Space4 Center in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. This tour showcased space capabilities to critical military representatives from partner nations, to enhance interoperability opportunities and strengthen partnerships for combined space operations throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)