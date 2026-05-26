SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion

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U.S. Space Force Col. Brandon Alford, Space Forces Southern commander, interacts with participants during a space immersion tour at the Space4 Center in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The immersion tour was designed for furthering SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s relationship with space educational facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)