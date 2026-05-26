SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion

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U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Morales, Space Force Southern chief of plans, looks through telescope during a space immersion tour at the Space4 Center in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The telescope is used for tracking satellites and monitoring space debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)