U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Morales, Space Force Southern chief of plans, looks through telescope during a space immersion tour at the Space4 Center in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The telescope is used for tracking satellites and monitoring space debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 18:56
|Photo ID:
|9716045
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-DX569-2050
|Resolution:
|7000x5000
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|ORACLE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion
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