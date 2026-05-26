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    SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion [Image 6 of 8]

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    SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion

    ORACLE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Morales, Space Force Southern chief of plans, looks through telescope during a space immersion tour at the Space4 Center in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The telescope is used for tracking satellites and monitoring space debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 18:56
    Photo ID: 9716045
    VIRIN: 260527-F-DX569-2050
    Resolution: 7000x5000
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: ORACLE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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