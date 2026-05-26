Professor Vishnu Reddy, Space4 Center director, left, receives a certificate of appreciation from U.S. Space Force Col. Brandon Alford, Space Forces Southern commander, right, during a space immersion tour at the Space4 Center in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The certificate recognized Reddy's contributions to advancing collaboration between academia and the U.S. Space Force in support of space domain awareness education and research. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 18:56
|Photo ID:
|9716040
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-DX569-1977
|Resolution:
|7000x5000
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|ORACLE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion
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