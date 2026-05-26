Professor Vishnu Reddy, Space4 Center director, speaks with Space Forces Southern Guardians, Foreign Liaison Officers and family members during a Space Domain Awareness Observatory complex tour in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. Participants visited the center for an immersive space domain awareness experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 18:56
|Photo ID:
|9716043
|VIRIN:
|260527-F-DX569-1988
|Resolution:
|7000x5000
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|ORACLE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion
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