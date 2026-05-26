SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion

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Professor Vishnu Reddy, Space4 Center director, speaks with Space Forces Southern Guardians, Foreign Liaison Officers and family members during a Space Domain Awareness Observatory complex tour in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. Participants visited the center for an immersive space domain awareness experience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)