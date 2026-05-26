SPACEFOR-SOUTH’s Space4 Center immersion

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U.S. Space Force Capt. Justin Lee, Space Systems Command liaison to Space Forces Southern and U.S. Southern Command, lifts his child to look through a telescope during a space immersion tour at the Space4 Center in Oracle, Arizona, May 27, 2026. The hands-on experience provided attendees with a firsthand look at how telescopes and observational technologies are used to identify, track and characterize objects in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)