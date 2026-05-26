193rd SOW supports air show operations

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The Blue Angels, U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, perform an aerial demonstration during the Central Pennsylvania Air Show in Middletown, Pa., May 24, 2026. The demonstration showcased the precision, professionalism and teamwork required to execute military operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)