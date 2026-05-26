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    Blue Angels fly at the 193rd SOW's Bollen Air-to-Ground Range [Image 5 of 16]

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    Blue Angels fly at the 193rd SOW's Bollen Air-to-Ground Range

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    The Blue Angels, U.S. Navy Demonstration Squadron fly at the 193rd Special Operations Wing Bollen Air-to-Ground Range during a practice flight at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., May 22, 2026. The 193rd Special Operations Wing provided airspace and range support for the Blue Angels. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 13:47
    Photo ID: 9707263
    VIRIN: 260522-Z-EP527-1003
    Resolution: 2711x1847
    Size: 475.39 KB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Blue Angels fly at the 193rd SOW's Bollen Air-to-Ground Range [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Blue Angels fly at the 193rd SOW's Bollen Air-to-Ground Range
    Blue Angels fly at the 193rd SOW's Bollen Air-to-Ground Range
    Blue Angels fly at the 193rd SOW's Bollen Air-to-Ground Range
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    193rd SOW supports air show operations
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