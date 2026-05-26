193rd SOW supports air show operations

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A Security Forces Airman assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing supports security during the Central Pennsylvania Air Show at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa., May 24, 2026. The Airman provided security operations and ensured the safety and protection of personnel, aircraft and spectators throughout the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)