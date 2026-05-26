A Security Forces Airman assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing supports security during the Central Pennsylvania Air Show at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa., May 24, 2026. The Airman provided security operations and ensured the safety and protection of personnel, aircraft and spectators throughout the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 13:47
|Photo ID:
|9707288
|VIRIN:
|260524-Z-EP527-8706
|Resolution:
|2048x1243
|Size:
|262.09 KB
|Location:
|ANNVILLE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 193rd SOW supports air show operations [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond the thunder: 193rd SOW supports air show operations, inspires future Airmen
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