193rd SOW supports air show operations

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Fuels Airmen assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing support the Blue Angels, U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron during the Central Pennsylvania Air Show, Middletown, Pa., May 24, 2026. The fuel Airmen helped refuel the aircrafts and supported flight operations throughout the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)