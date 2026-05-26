A F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, performs an aerial demonstration during the Central Pennsylvania Air Show in Middletown, Pa., May 21, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the speed, agility and combat capabilities of the aircraft while showcasing the precision of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 13:47
|Photo ID:
|9707299
|VIRIN:
|260525-Z-EP527-1024
|Resolution:
|2048x1071
|Size:
|309.19 KB
|Location:
|ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 193rd SOW supports air show operations [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond the thunder: 193rd SOW supports air show operations, inspires future Airmen
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