193rd SOW supports air show operations

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A F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, performs an aerial demonstration during the Central Pennsylvania Air Show in Middletown, Pa., May 21, 2026. The demonstration highlighted the speed, agility and combat capabilities of the aircraft while showcasing the precision of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)