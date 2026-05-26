Airmen assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing assist recruiting efforts during the Central Pennsylvania Air Show in Middletown, Pa., May 24, 2026. The event helped inspire future generations to explore opportunities in military service through the Air National Guard while showcasing the mission, professionalism and teamwork of today’s Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 13:47
|Photo ID:
|9707272
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-EP527-5372
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|621.78 KB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 193rd SOW Airmen recruit during air show [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond the thunder: 193rd SOW supports air show operations, inspires future Airmen
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