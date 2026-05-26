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    193rd SOW Airmen recruit during air show [Image 11 of 16]

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    193rd SOW Airmen recruit during air show

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing assist recruiting efforts during the Central Pennsylvania Air Show in Middletown, Pa., May 24, 2026. The event helped inspire future generations to explore opportunities in military service through the Air National Guard while showcasing the mission, professionalism and teamwork of today’s Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 13:47
    Photo ID: 9707272
    VIRIN: 260524-F-EP527-5372
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 621.78 KB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 193rd SOW Airmen recruit during air show [Image 16 of 16], by A1C Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    193rd SOW supports air show operations
    193rd SOW supports air show operations
    193rd SOW supports air show operations
    193rd SOW supports air show operations
    Blue Angels fly at the 193rd SOW's Bollen Air-to-Ground Range
    Blue Angels fly at the 193rd SOW's Bollen Air-to-Ground Range
    Blue Angels fly at the 193rd SOW's Bollen Air-to-Ground Range
    193rd SOW supports air show operations
    193rd SOW supports air show operations
    193rd SOW supports air show operations
    193rd SOW Airmen recruit during air show
    193rd SOW supports air show operations
    193rd SOW supports air show operations
    193rd SOW supports air show operations
    193rd SOW supports air show operations
    193rd SOW supports air show operations

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