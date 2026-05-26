193rd SOW Airmen recruit during air show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 193rd Special Operations Wing assist recruiting efforts during the Central Pennsylvania Air Show in Middletown, Pa., May 24, 2026. The event helped inspire future generations to explore opportunities in military service through the Air National Guard while showcasing the mission, professionalism and teamwork of today’s Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)